Ireland's mandatory quarantine measure comes into force

Dublin :

The 33 countries and regions include 17 in Africa, 14 in South America as well as Austria in Europe and the United Arab Emirates, according to a guidance published on the Irish government's website on Friday.





The list of high-risk countries and regions, which is subject to change at short notice, can be found on various websites of the Irish authorities, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Xinhua news agency quoted the guidance as saying.





Travellers from high-risk areas must pre-book their rooms at the government-designated facilities and pre-pay for their accommodation and food online, it said, adding that the standard charge for an adult for the 14-day quarantine is 1,875 euros ($2,211).





Those who do not arrive from high-risk areas but fail to provide a negative Covid-19 test result based on a sample collected no more than 72 hours before arrival in Ireland will also have to be quarantined for 14 days.





The first batch of hotels designated by the Irish government for the purpose of mandatory quarantine are all located in Dublin, including two near the Airport and two in the city centre, with more hotels to be designated if needed.





The Irish Times, a major daily newspaper in Ireland, quoted public health officials as saying that as of Friday morning a total of 69 people had made bookings at designated hotels.





Of them, 32 are due to arrive in the country before the end of March.





Diplomats, aircrew and maritime crew, among others, can be exempted from the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine if they can meet other public health requirements of the Irish government.





Those who refuse to be quarantined or leave the designated hotels for mandatory quarantine earlier than they should will face a fine of 2,000 euros or one month in prison -- or both.





Ireland has reported over 230,000 coronavirus cases with nearly 4,700 fatalities.