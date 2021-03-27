Pak conducts flight test of ballistic missile

Islamabad :

In a statement, the Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the test flight of Shaheen-1A on Friday was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation systems, Xinhua news agency.





President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military chiefs congratulated on the successful missile test, the ISPR statement said.





The flight test was witnessed by senior officials of various organisations involved in the country's missile systems, and scientists and engineers of strategic groups, according to the statement.