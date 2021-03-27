Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Ukraine: 4 soldiers dead in mortar attack in country's east

Published: Mar 27,202102:31 AM by PTI

Ukraine's military said four of its soldiers were killed Friday during a mortar attack in the eastern region where its forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Kiev:
The attack in the hamlet of Shumi, reported by the Joint Forces Operation, was the most significant violation this year of a ceasefire — under which fighting has declined. 

More than 13,000 people have died in the conflict. 

The Ukrainian statement blamed the mortar attack on Russian troops. Russia has consistently denied having a military presence in the region. 

