Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Copenhagen :

Denmark paused the use of the AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure on March 11 after reports that a 60-year-old woman died with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine, according to health officials.





The death of a second person in Denmark who died after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine was reported shortly after. Danish health authorities said they have no evidence the vaccine was responsible for either death.





Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine have resumed administering it after the European Union''s drug regulator said it was safe.









The European Medicines Agency has said the vaccine''s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while a closer evaluation of the blood clot cases continues.





About 150,000 people in Denmark have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.





Soeren Brostroem, head of the Danish Health Agency, said on March 19 that officials need more time to evaluate the vaccine. He added that, “We don''t throw away the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is in the fridge.”