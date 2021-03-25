Sri Lanka to reopen all schools from March 29

Colombo :

Education Minister G.L. Peiris told a weekly media briefing here on Wednesday that following recommendations from the Health Ministry, schools for all grades would reopen on March 29, reports Xinhua news agency.





The Western Province has been the worst affected by the pandemic with schools remaining shut due to a rise in infections.





The Minister said that all necessary health protocols would be strictly followed.





"Now we believe that a conducive environment has been created to re-open all schools and all grades in the Western Province.





"The health recommendations in this regard were conveyed by the Health Services Director General," the Minister said.





Accordingly, all pre-schools in the Western Province have also been permitted to commence from March 29.





Sri Lanka's overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 90,765 and 552, respectively.