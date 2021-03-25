Global Covid-19 caseload tops 124.6 mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 124,688,146 and 2,742,974, respectively.





The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,009,386 and 545,237, respectively, according to the CSSE.





Brazil follows in the second place with 12,220,011 cases and 300,685 fatalities.





The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,734,058), Russia (4,433,364), France (4,374,770), the UK (4,326,645), Italy (3,440,862), Spain (3,234,319), Turkey (3,091,282), Germany (2,709,872), Colombia (2,353,210), Argentina (2,269,877), Mexico (2,203,041) and Poland (2,120,671), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 199,627 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (160,441), the UK (126,621), Italy (106,339), Russia (94,624), France (93,083), Germany (75,341), Spain (73,744), Colombia (62,394), Iran (62,045), Argentina (54,946), South Africa (52,372), Peru (50,474) and (50,340).