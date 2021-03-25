Brazil second nation to top 3,00,000 COVID-19 deaths

Sao Paulo :

Wednesday's coronavirus figures from the Brazilian health ministry added another 2,009 deaths to the country's tally, which local media say is an undercount.





On Tuesday, Brazil hit a single-day record of 3,251 COVID-19 deaths and authorities fear that April could be as grim as March in the country's overwhelmed hospitals.





Brazil added 1,00,000 deaths to its tally in only 75 days, a spike health experts have blamed on a lack of political coordination, new variants that spread more easily and a disregard for health protocols in many parts of the country.



