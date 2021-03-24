Macron highlights importance of Covid vax amid rising cases

Paris :

"Vaccination is a national priority," Macron told reporters on Tuesday during a visit to a vaccination centre in Valenciennes, northern France, Xinhua news agency reported.





The president said vaccination would be rolled out during public holidays and weekends.





A total of 14,678 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections in country to more than 4.3 million. The death toll rose by 287 in one day to 92,908, data from the health authorities showed.





As of Tuesday evening, 26,756 patients were hospitalized for Covid-19 infection in France, including 4,634 in intensive care, according to the health authorities.





Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, nearly 6.6 million people, or about 12.6 per cent of the adult population, have received at least one injection, and over 2.5 million have received two injections, according to the Health Ministry.





The French government aims to vaccinate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of adults, by mid-June.





