Netanyahu claims victory in Israeli elections

Jerusalem :

The announcement came fewer than two hours after exit polls on Israel's main three TV channels indicated no immediate winner in the unprecedented elections amid a prolonged political deadlock.





"A huge victory to the right-wing and the Likud (party) under my leadership," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night, Xinhua news agency reported.





He said his right-wing Likud party is "by far" the largest party in Israel, after the polls suggested it won about 31 seats.





"It is obvious that a clear majority of the citizens of Israel are right-wing and they want a stable and strong right-wing government that will take care of Israel's economy and security," Netanyahu added.





In a bid to form a government coalition, Netanyahu talked over the phone with leaders of three right-wing parties that already vowed to join a coalition under his leadership. Exit polls projected that they have won some 53-54 seats together.





Naftali Bennet, leader of the pro-settler Yamina party, said he also held a talk over the phone with Netanyahu.





Polls projected Yamina won about seven seats. If Bennet, a former close ally of Netanyahu, will decide to join the longtime leader's coalition, they could form a coalition of 61 seats in the 120-seat parliament.