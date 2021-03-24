Wed, Mar 24, 2021

Putin receives Covid-19 vaccination

Russian President Vladimir Putin received one of the country's three domestic vaccines against the coronavirus, the Kremlin announced.

File photo
Moscow:
Putin is feeling well after the shot and he will have a full working day on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. 

He said the Kremlin will not disclose which of the vaccines, namely Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, Putin had received, adding that all of them are "safe and effective".

