2 killed in Afghanistan avalanche

Kabul :

The incident took place early morning in the Sangich village of the mountainous Shakai district, killing a father and a son and injuring two others from the same family, the official said.





Badakhshan and the neighbouring Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces have witnessed rains and snow over the past couple of days.





Earlier this month, 14 people were killed in an avalanche in Badakhshan's Raghistan district.





In 2017, a series of avalanches that struck villages on the Afghanistan–Pakistan border between February 4 and 6, 2017, killed more than 100 people.





At least 310 people were killed in deadly avalanches that struck Panjshir province in 2015.