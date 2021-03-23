Nicola Sturgeon likely to remain after inquiry result

Edinburgh :

Sturgeon, also the leader of the Scottish National Party, was accused of misleading Parliament during an investigation into her predecessor, Alex Salmond, reports dpa news agency.





Salmond was accused of sexual harassment in 2018, which led to the Scottish government to launch the probe.





A court ruled in Salmond's favour, stating the government's investigation was unlawful.





Sturgeon, who had met Salmond during the government inquiry, meanwhile was accused by lawmakers of failing to record her discussions with him, report back on what happened at the meetings and of attempting to "influence the conduct of the investigation".





Despite the claims, an inquiry ruled on Monday that she did not breach the code of conduct as Scotland's leader.





Prior to the inquiry's ruling, the opposition party in the Scottish parliament, the Scottish Conservatives, tabled a vote of no confidence in Sturgeon, which will take place on Tuesday.





But the vote is unlikely to succeed as the Scottish Green Party said it will not support the motion.





A parliament spokesperson told dpa news agency that the vote is still due for Tuesday.