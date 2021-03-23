Smart lockdowns planned for Islamabad

Islamabad :

The Dawn news report said that the capital city's District Health Office has set indicators to evaluate the spread of Covid-19 in different areas so that the smart lockdowns can be imposed.





District Health Officer Zaeem Zia told Dawn news that work was in progress to evaluate the spread of the virus as per the indicators, including residents' response to standard operating procedures (SOPs), number of active patients and single-day cases.





"The health office has already categorised areas of the capital into three zones, Red, Orange and Green.





"The situation has become serious and now we are left with no other option but to take strict measures and action against violators of SOPs to prevent further spread of the virus," Zia added.