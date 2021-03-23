Russia regrets US refusal to hold Putin-Biden discussion

Moscow :

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he would like to invite his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to a live-broadcast meeting on Friday or Monday to discuss problems in bilateral relations and strategic stability.





"One more opportunity has been missed to find a way out of the deadlock in Russian-US relations created through the fault of Washington," the ministry said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.





"Responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States," it added.