Israel arrests 3 Lebanese 'suspects' for crossing border

Tel Aviv :

The three were apprehended by an Israeli military patrol on Sunday after they crossed the Blue Line, a border demarcation published in 2000 by the UN after Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon, according to a military statement.





"The troops apprehended the suspects and they are being questioned at the scene," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.





Israeli media reported that the three were apparently Lebanese shepherds.





In a similar incident in February, Israeli soldiers arrested a Lebanese man for crossing the volatile border.