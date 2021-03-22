2mn signatures collected to improve HK's electoral system

Kowloon :

Addressing the media on Sunday, Tam Yiu-chung, the chief convener of the campaign, said that some 1.17 million people have signed the petition online and some 1.21 million have written their names at promotional booths on the street, reports Xinhua news agency.





Over 210,000 invalid signatures were identified and removed.





Tam said he was moved by the wide participation of Hong Kong residents from all walks of life, including students.





The campaign began on March 11, when the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, China's top legislature, adopted a decision on improving the electoral system of the city.





Improving the electoral system is the common voice of Hong Kong people as the city needs to refocus on development, Starry Lee Wai-king, chairperson of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said.





The campaign involved over 1,300 organizations and 5,300 volunteers.