Sri Lanka Air Force officer killed in parachute exercise

A Sri Lanka Air Force officer was killed in an accident during a parachute training exercise on Saturday, according to authorities.
Colombo:
An Air Force official told Xinhua that the accident took place during the exercise in Ampara, Eastern Province, when the parachutes of the two airmen collided over 8,000 feet in the sky.
The other Air Force man sustained injuries and was rushed to the Ampara Hospital.
The deceased officer was identified as a 34-year-old Squadron Leader of the Sri Lanka Air Force.
