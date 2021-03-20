RCEP trade deal could boost Japan's GDP by USD 140bn

Tokyo :

The government said on Friday that based on the country's real GDP in fiscal 2019, the expected economic effect of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which will cover a third of global trade and population, could correspond to about a 2.7 per cent GDP increase, reports Xinhua news agency.





In the country's first publicised estimate on the impact of the trade deal, the government also expected some 570,000 jobs to be created.





The trade deal was signed last November and will see tariffs eliminated on 91 per cent of goods, with standardized rules pertaining to investment, intellectual property and e-commerce.





The RCEP groups the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.





Asean comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.