UK records another 4,802 Covid cases, 101 deaths

London :

The country also reported another 101 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,026. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.





More than 26.2 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.





Britain also broke its record for the most coronavirus jabs given out in one day with a total of 660,276 doses being administered nationwide on Thursday, the government figures showed.





According to the British Department of Health and Social Care, almost 50 per cent of all British adults have received a jab.





The National Health Service (NHS) England has warned that Britain is going to face a "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies from March 29 onwards.





British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that a need to retest 1.7 million vaccine doses as well as delays to doses arriving from India are the reasons why Britain is facing a "tighter" supply in Covid jabs next month. But the government insisted that the country is on course to offer all adults a dose by the end of July.





