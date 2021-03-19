Lankan PM Rajapaksa In Dhaka For Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Bangladesh’s Independence

Dhaka :

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday arrived here to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of its founder ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received his Sri Lankan counterpart at Shahjalal International Airport as he arrived for a two-day visit.





The Sri Lankan prime minister visited the National Monument in Savar near here to pay his homage to the martyrs of Bangladesh's Liberation War.





Bangladesh on Wednesday began the 10-day golden jubilee celebrations of the country's independence from Pakistan along with the birth centenary of the country's founding father.





The high-profile celebrations to be held from March 17 to 27 mark the country's independence from Pakistan after the 1971 Liberation War.





Bangladesh had originally planned grand celebrations but the coronavirus pandemic forced the country to revise the plan on health grounds.