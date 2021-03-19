Sri Lankan PM to undertake state visit to B'desh

Colombo :

The PM's office said the visit will coincide with the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, reports Xinhua news agency.





Local media reported that Sri Lanka's Health Ministry had granted approval to undertake the state visit to Bangladesh within a bio-bubble while adhering to strict Covid-19 preventive measures.





During the visit, Rajapaksa will hold high-level bilateral meetings with Hasina, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, as well as Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and the Governor of the Bangladesh Bank.