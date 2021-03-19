Houthis claim drone attack on Saudi airport

Sana :

"The drone hit a military target in the airport accurately," the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV quoted a statement by the militia's military spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying on Thursday.





"The attack was in response to the aggressor's military escalation and blockade," the spokesman said, referring to the Saudi-led coalition that has intervened in the war in Yemen since 2015.





The Houthis have stepped up cross-border attacks against Saudi cities and oil facilities recently.





Most of the attacks were foiled by the Saudi-led coalition forces.





Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.





The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.