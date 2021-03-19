New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings

Atlanta :

They were among eight people killed Tuesday in shootings at three metro Atlanta massage parlors. Police have charged a 21-year-old man with the slayings.





Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent. Authorities have not released all of the victims' names but did identify 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned one of the massage businesses.