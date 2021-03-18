Pak appoints new air force chief

Islamabad :

According to the announcement made by the PAF on Wednesday, Babar will assume the new role on Friday.





He was commissioned in the PAF as a fighter pilot in April 1986 and has commanded a fighter squadron, an operational airbase and regional air command, reports Xinhua news agency.





He also served as assistant air chief for operation research and development, assistant air chief for training officers and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters.





Babar will replace the incumbent Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday, the reports said.