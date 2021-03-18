LAYING THE FOUNDATION: Tapping potential of women, key to economic growth

Chennai :

I am the fourth woman U.S. Consul General in Chennai, and the 26th CG to serve in Chennai since 1947. CG Ernestine S. Heck, the first of the four, had never lived in a town with a population above 250 until she went to college. Speaking of courage! And, of course, Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first woman, Black American, and South Asian American to be elected Vice President. And the first vice president with family roots in Tamil Nadu.





In March, the United States commemorates Women’s History Month and the vital role of women in history and society. The United States is committed to gender equality, social inclusion, and advancing the status of women and girls globally as a foreign policy priority.





Courage comes from both sides of the equation. In addition to the courageous women who inspire a better world, I want to acknowledge those who support them, regardless of gender roles or identity. Transformation for a better world will come when we have people across the spectrum participating and supporting change and progress. That is true in the United States, and in India, and indeed around the world.





Although women and girls make up approximately half the world’s population, far too often, their voices, experiences, and contributions are overlooked and undervalued. Women are under-represented in the spheres of political and economic power. At the same time, women are over-represented in poverty. Barriers—from gender-based violence and lack of political and economic opportunities, to laws that hold women to a different standard—often block the path to progress.





Inequality and the low status of women and girls have significant political, economic, and social implications and consequences. These inequalities can limit the ability of communities to resolve conflict, of countries to boost their economies, and of regions to grow sufficient food. The untapped potential of women too often remains a lost opportunity for economic growth and development. Global prosperity, security, and stability cannot be achieved without the full participation of women and girls in the economic, social, and political spheres. Societies that empower women to participate fully in civic and economic life are more prosperous and peaceful.





Judith Ravin is the U.S. Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai





Excerpted from remarks made at U.S. government-hosted event to mark Women’s History Month: Courageous Women Inspire A Better World