Blinken meets Japanese FM

Tokyo :

Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Tokyo on Monday evening, kicking-off a two-leg Asia, tour that will also take them to South Korea.

In a series of tweets, Blinken said: "Pleasure to meet with my friend and Japanese counterpart, Motegi today. We're committed to deepening US-Japan coordination on global challenges and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

The Secretary of State further said that he had a "great discussion" with the Secretary of Defense, Motegi and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi "on the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific anchored by universal values and uninhibited by coercive power".

"We're committed to cooperation with Japan including as part of the Quad and trilaterally with South Korea," Blinken added.

Before the meeting with the Japanese Ministers, Blinken held a virtual discussion with the staff members of the US Embassy in Tokyo.

"Their tireless work representing the US in Japan and promoting the interests and values of the American people is an invaluable asset to our country," he said in a statement.