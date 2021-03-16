Tue, Mar 16, 2021

Houthis attack Saudi airbase with bomb-laden drone

Published: Mar 16,202104:58 PM by IANS

Yemen's Houthi militia said they launched a new attack on Tuesday at the King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait city.

File photo: Reuters
Sana:
"The attack hit the target accurately," Xinhua news agency quoted Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying in a statement. 

However, the Saudi-led coalition forces said earlier on Tuesday that they had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards Kamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported. 

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has been targeting Saudi cities and oil facilities on a nearly daily basis. 

Many of the cross-border drones were intercepted and ballistic missile attacks foiled by the Saudi-led coalition forces. 

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. 

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.

