Houthis attack Saudi airbase with bomb-laden drone

Sana :

"The attack hit the target accurately," Xinhua news agency quoted Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying in a statement.





However, the Saudi-led coalition forces said earlier on Tuesday that they had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards Kamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.





The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has been targeting Saudi cities and oil facilities on a nearly daily basis.





Many of the cross-border drones were intercepted and ballistic missile attacks foiled by the Saudi-led coalition forces.





Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.





The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.