Tue, Mar 16, 2021

Afghan varsity bus attacked, 2 dead

Published: Mar 16,202103:26 PM by IANS

At least two people were killed and six teachers injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a university bus in Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Tuesday, police said.

File photo: Reuters
Kabul:
The shooting incident took place outside the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri at about 8.40 a.m., a senior police official told Xinhua news agency. 

The victims were the bus driver and a university student, the official said. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far. 

The gunmen fled the scene soon after the incident which is the latest in a string of targeted attacks in the Asian country. 

On Monday, 15 people were wounded in a bomb attack that targeted a bus of the Ministry of Information and Technology in Kabul. 

In 2020, targeted attacks caused 2,250 civilian casualties and 1,172 injuries, according to the commission.
