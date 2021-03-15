Pak educational institutions to shut again

Islamabad :

However, academic activities will continue online during this period, reports The Express Tribune.





Moreover, on-going and pre-scheduled exams can be conducted as planned with complete observance of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.





The seven cities in Punjab province are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat, where a major lockdown has come into effect.





This development comes after Federal Minister Asad Umar confirmed that the third wave of Covid-19 has started in Pakistan and attributed the rising number of cases to the virus' UK strain.