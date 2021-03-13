Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119 mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 119,023,857 and 2,638,887, respectively.





The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,343,530 and 532,400, respectively, according to the CSSE.





India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,363,380.





The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (11,308,846), Russia (4,321,588), the UK (4,261,398), France (4,075,735), Spain (3,183,704), Italy (3,175,807), Turkey (2,850,930), Germany (2,559,296), Colombia (2,294,617), Argentina (2,185,747), Mexico (2,157,771), Poland (1,868,297), Iran (1,731,558), South Africa (1,526,873), Ukraine (1,487,497), Indonesia (1,410,134), Peru (1,394,571), Czech Republic (1,376,998) and the Netherlands (1,160,380), the CSSE figures showed.





Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 275,105, followed by Mexico (193,851) on the third place and India (158,306) on the fourth.





Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (125,579), Italy (101,564), France (90,207), Russia (89,701), Germany (73,204), Spain (72,258), Iran (61,069), Colombia (60,950), Argentina (53,578) and South Africa (51,179).