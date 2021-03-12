EU regulator nod to Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot vaccine

Amsterdam :

In a decision issued on Thursday, the EU medicines regulator said it was recommending the vaccine be authorized for all adults over 18 “after a thorough evaluation” of J&J’s data found the vaccine met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.





“With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, EMA’s executive director. The EMA has already approved COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca — but all of those vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart. In its statement, the EMA said the J&J vaccine was about 67 per cent effective.





The US Food and Drug Administration approved the J&J shot in late February. Health experts hope that having a one-dose vaccine will speed efforts to immunize the world against COVID-19, especially given the arrival of worrying new variants in recent months.





The EU has struggled to quickly roll out shots and immunize its most vulnerable citizens. It ranks far behind countries including Israel, Britain, Chile and the US.