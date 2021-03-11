Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Published: Mar 11,202106:23 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Prince William has as defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

File photo
File photo
London:
In comments made Thursday during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace''s sought to respond to Harry and Meghan''s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations