One dead in student protest in South Africa

Johannesburg :

Initial reports suggested that the civilian was caught in clashes between protesters and local police, the statement said.





"At this stage, we do not have confirmation of the cause of his death," it said.





"Two student reporters were injured, and three protestors were arrested and taken to the Hillbrow Police Station," it added.





Protests began this week as students who owe the university have not been allowed to register for the new academic year, the Xinhua news agency reported.





According to media, the man got shot with rubber bullets by police officers firing at a group of protesting students when he was coming out of a clinic.





Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande said later on Wednesday at the National Assembly that the exact circumstances that caused the man's death are under investigation.