Myanmar revokes Arakan Army's terrorist designation

Yangon :

"Currently, the United League of Arakan (ULA)/ Arakan Army (AA) no longer commit any terrorist acts," the committee's order said.





With the approval of the government in exercise of the Anti-Terrorism Law, the committee declared the AA as a terrorist group on March 23 last year, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Last year, the Home Affairs Ministry issued an order, declaring the AA and its affiliated groups as an unlawful association in accordance with the Unlawful Association Act as the groups constituted a danger to law and order, peace and stability of the country and public peace.





Meanwhile, a one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar on February 1 this year and the state power was handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, chair of the newly formed State Administration Council.