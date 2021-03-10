Wed, Mar 10, 2021

EU regulator to meet on approving Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Published: Mar 10,202105:00 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An expert group at the European Medicines Agency will meet Thursday to decide whether the one-dose coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson should be authorised for use across the European Union.

Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters
Amsterdam:
If the shot is given the green light, it would be the fourth licensed COVID-19 vaccine in the 27-country bloc. The Amsterdam-based EU medicines regulator has already approved vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca - but all of those vaccines require two doses.

Health experts hope having another authorised COVID-19 shot might speed the slow pace of immunization across Europe, which has been struggling to get enough supplies and vaccinate the vulnerable.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted the J&J vaccine an emergency approval last month; Canada and Bahrain have also licensed the vaccine. A massive study across three continents found the J&J vaccine was 85 per cent effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalizations and death. That protection remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where variants have been identified.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations