New Egyptian capital will mark birth of new state: Sisi

Cairo :

Sisi's remarks came during a symposium here on Tuesday honouring the late armed forces personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.





"There will be a birth of a new state by inaugurating the new capital," the President said, reiterating that the inauguration will mark "a declaration of a new republic".





Sisi hoped that the inauguration will be done later this year if no delay would be caused due to the fight against Covid-19.





Being built some 45 km east of the current capital Cairo since 2015 on an area of 714 square km, the new capital is planned to accommodate 6.5 million people, starting with half a million in the first stage, making some space in the congested and overpopulated Cairo that is home to about one fifth of the country's 100 million population.





It will also be home to most government buildings including the cabinet headquarters and ministries, in addition to Parliament, and is expected to accommodate in the first stage from 40,000 to 50,000 government employees that are planned to be increased to 100,000 three years after inauguration.





The government also expects the NAC to create around 2 million job opportunities.





Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday that trial operation of government buildings in the new capital will start in August through gradual relocation of employees, expecting the inauguration of the NAC to be held by the end of the year.



