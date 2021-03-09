Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist at all

London :

Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".





"I have great respect for the Royals, and I don't think the British royal family is racist at all. I don't think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don't think the Brits are," Markle told ITV. "The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be. I'm guessing and hoping it's just a dumb question from somebody, you know, it could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist."





Thomas Markle said though that the comment should be investigated. He said his daughter had let him down while he was ill.