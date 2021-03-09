British PM Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Harry-Meghan interview

London :

Asked about the interview at a coronavirus news conference, Johnson said he had “always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth.”





But he said that “when it comes to matters to do with the royal family the right thing for a prime minister to say is nothing.”





In contrast, Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, says the palace has to take the allegations seriously.





“The issues that Meghan has raised of racism and mental health are really serious issues,” he said. “It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st-century Britain.”