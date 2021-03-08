Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats





Tsai has made boosting Taiwan's indigenous defense capacity a central pillar of her defense policy, while also buying billions of dollars in weapons from the U.S., including F-16 fighter jets, armed drones, rocket systems and missiles capable of hitting both ships and land targets.

Following Wang's remarks, the U.S. State Department expressed concern about Chinese attempts to intimidate Taiwan, stating “Our support for Taiwan is rock-solid.” Separately, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry, reiterated that China would not “renounce the use of force and reserve the right to take whatever measures are necessary.”