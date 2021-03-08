Meghan considered suicide while a British royal

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said she was so unhappy in the British royal family that she considered suicide or self harm after asking for help but getting none.
London:
“I just didn’t want to be alive any more. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me,” Meghan said in an interview with U.S. station CBS.
Asked if she thought of harming herself or having suicidal thoughts she said: “Yes. This was very, very clear, ... and very scary.”
Conversations