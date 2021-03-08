Mon, Mar 08, 2021

Meghan considered suicide while a British royal

Published: Mar 08,202108:11 AM

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said she was so unhappy in the British royal family that she considered suicide or self harm after asking for help but getting none.

File photo
London:
“I just didn’t want to be alive any more. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me,” Meghan said in an interview with U.S. station CBS.

Asked if she thought of harming herself or having suicidal thoughts she said: “Yes. This was very, very clear, ... and very scary.”

