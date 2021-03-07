Ebola infects 29 people, kills 13 in Guinea, DRC

Addis Ababa :

According to an update by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Saturday, the Ebola fatality rate in the two countries stood at 45 percent, Xinhua news agency reported.





So far, the agency has reported 11 cases, four deaths and two recoveries, while Guinea has confirmed 18 cases, nine deaths and two recoveries, it said.





The 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola virus outbreak claimed over 11,300 lives, with over 28,600 recorded cases.





Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, generalized pain or malaise and in many cases internal and external bleeding.