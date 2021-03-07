Sun, Mar 07, 2021

Putin's economic adviser contracts Covid-19

Published: Mar 07,202108:05 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Maxim Oreshkin, an economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Maxim Oreshkin
Maxim Oreshkin
Moscow:
Mishustin said at a meeting on Saturday that Oreshkin (38), has fallen ill with the virus, and he wished the former economic development minister good health, without disclosing details, Xinhua news agency reported. 

Putin has not met Oreshkin in person recently and the president's meeting with cabinet members on economic issues next week will not be postponed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 

A number of senior Russian officials, including Mishustin, have contracted and recovered from Covid-19.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations