Fire breaks out at Nepal's city of Dhangadhi, no casualties reported

Kathmandu :

According to District Police Office, Kailali, a fire broke out at around 12 pm (local time) at Alok Multi Concern Pvt. Ltd. on Dhangadhi-Attaria road section near the NOC's main depot, Khabarhub reported.





It further reported that the locals were panicked lest the fire might spread up to the NOC depot lying about 10 meters away from the incident site. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.





The details about the cause of the fire and the damage it caused are yet to come.