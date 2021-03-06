Saudi coalition foils Houthi drone attack

Riyadh :

Turki Al Maliki, the coalition spokesman, said a bomb-laden drone launched toward Khamis Mushait city in southwestern Saudi Arabia was intercepted on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.





He said the coalition destroyed four drones that targeted civilians and civilian sites.





Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said that a child and a man were injured by the drone debris.





It also caused damages to some houses.





This month, the coalition will complete its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthi militia in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.