21 African nations' Covid fatality rates higher than global average

Addis Ababa :

In a statement on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of Covid-19-related deaths in the continent now stood at 105,001, Xinhua news agency reported.





According to the health agency, the number of African countries with case fatality rates higher than the global average of 2.2 per cent continues to increase.





The top five countries reporting higher case fatality rates are Sudan with 6.2 per cent; Egypt 5.9 per cent; Mali and Liberia with 4.2 per cent each; and Zimbabwe with 4.1 percent.





The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 3,937,028, while some 3,512,473 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.





Five countries accounted for 67 per cent of confirmed cases in Africa.





They are South Africa, with 1,517,666 cases, representing 39 per cent; Morocco, 485,147 cases, 12 per cent; Tunisia, 235,643 cases, 6 per cent; Egypt, 184,755 cases, 5 per cent; and Ethiopia, 162,954 cases, 4 per cent.