5.8-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta :

The quake struck at 2.32 p.m. with the epicentre at 54 km northwest Mentawai islands, reports Xinhua news agency.





The intensity of the quake was felt at III to IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the provincial capital of Padang, Painan town and Pariaman district, II to III MMI in Agam district, Bukit Tinggi city and Padang Panjang city.





The quake did not trigger a potential tsunami.



