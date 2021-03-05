90 dead in Afghanistan in 24 hrs

Kabul :

"Over the past 24 hours, our team has documented 90 deaths, including eight civilians, five Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) members, and 77 Taliban militants," Reduction in Violence (RiV) confirmed on its Twitter account.





The group said 33 people -- 31 Taliban and two civilians -- were also injured in the same period, reports Xinhua news agency.





The deaths and injuries took place after eight security incidents in five provinces.