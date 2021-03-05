US adds Myanmar ministries, commercial entities to blacklist

Washington :

The Commerce Department also announced more restrictive export control measures against Myanmar, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.





The United States last month designated multiple Myanmar military leaders and blacklisted three entities related to the military or security forces of Myanmar.





A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other officials from the National League for Democracy (NLD), were detained by the military on February 1.





The military had alleged that there was massive voting fraud in the country's November 2020 general elections, which saw the NLD win a majority of seats in both houses of parliament.





Myanmar's Union Election Commission dismissed the allegation.



