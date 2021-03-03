Ebola infects 28 people, kills 11 in Guinea, DRC

Addis Ababa :

The DRC reported 11 cases and four deaths, while Guinea confirmed 17 cases and seven deaths, showing a fatality rate of 39 per cent in the two countries, Xinhua news agency quoted the Africa CDC as saying.





Guinea has so far reported two Ebola virus recoveries, while the DRC is yet to report one.





New outbreaks of the deadly Ebola virus disease in the two African countries come as the continent is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.





The 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola virus outbreak claimed over 11,300 lives, with more than 28,600 recorded cases.





Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, generalized pain or malaise and in many cases internal and external bleeding.