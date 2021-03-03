Houthis announce attack on Saudi airport

Sana :

"The attack hit the hangar of military aircraft accurately," Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesmand as saying.





However, the Saudi-led coalition forces said they intercepted and destroyed a drone fired by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards the southern region of the Kingdom, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported.





Last month, a Houthi cross-border drone attack caused a fire at a passenger plane in the tarmac of Abha airport, said the coalition.





Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.





Due to the ongoing war, the country currently faces the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with more than 24 million people, some 80 per cent of the population, in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children.